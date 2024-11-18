Ice skating and Christmas Market on Hastings Pier cancelled

"This also unfortunately means cancellation of the ice rink and Christmas Markets that were planned to open on Friday 22 November. All ticket holders will be contacted by Skiddle and will receive a full refund. Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. “We’ve had an amazing time, with equal measure of highs, lows, laughter, sweat and tears. Our aim from the beginning was always to give a nod to the past, and rekindle the musical heritage of the pier, with bigger and better shows planned for each year. Sadly, It wasn’t meant to be for us. “The overhead costs involved with attempting this project on the pier have became too onerous and too costly to continue any longer. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for the amazing support over the past two years. Also thanks to all the external promoters that brought some great events to the pier during our time “Some particular highlights for us being: The Euros Final, Annie Mac, The Brand New Heavies, Sasha, Reggae On The Pier, Andy C, Cafe Mambo, Garage Nation and not to forget Kevin and Perry for the kids. Thank you again for all your support.”