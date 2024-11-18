Ice skating and Christmas Market on Hastings Pier cancelled

The rink was planned to run over the entire festive season, as well as a series of Christmas Markets, which have also been cancelled.
In a statement, Piertown Hastings said: “It is with a very heavy heart and great reluctance that we have to announce the time has come to draw the Piertown project on Hastings Pier to a close.
"This also unfortunately means cancellation of the ice rink and Christmas Markets that were planned to open on Friday 22 November. All ticket holders will be contacted by Skiddle and will receive a full refund. Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. “We’ve had an amazing time, with equal measure of highs, lows, laughter, sweat and tears. Our aim from the beginning was always to give a nod to the past, and rekindle the musical heritage of the pier, with bigger and better shows planned for each year. Sadly, It wasn’t meant to be for us. “The overhead costs involved with attempting this project on the pier have became too onerous and too costly to continue any longer. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for the amazing support over the past two years. Also thanks to all the external promoters that brought some great events to the pier during our time “Some particular highlights for us being: The Euros Final, Annie Mac, The Brand New Heavies, Sasha, Reggae On The Pier, Andy C, Cafe Mambo, Garage Nation and not to forget Kevin and Perry for the kids. Thank you again for all your support.”
Piertown Hastings was launched in June 2023 by event organisers Damien Fell and Mark Dickson.
In September the Hastings Observer reported that a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel met to review the terms of a premises licence, which allows music events and alcohol sales to take place on Hastings Pier. The hearing had been triggered by concerns from the South East Coast Ambulance Trust (SECAmb), which said the provision of medical services at previous events held on the pier had been “significantly below nationally recommended guidelines” and were considered to have fallen to a “dangerous level”.
Complaints had also been received locally about the volume of events held on the pier. The panel agreed to impose a range of new and stricter conditions For any further queries please contact Piertown Hastings directly or email [email protected].
