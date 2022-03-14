The Home Office said Immigration Enforcement visited a property in the Worthing area 'on an intelligence-led visit'.

It comes after an immigration van was pictured in Portland Road.

A Pakistani national was encountered and spoken to by immigration officers, the Home Office confirmed.

An immigration van was seen in Worthing's Portland Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

No enforcement action was taken as the individual was 'found to be on a valid student visa'.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.