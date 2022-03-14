Adur & Worthing Councils said members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike this morning (Monday, March 14).

"If you have put your bins out for collection this morning, please put them back where you normally store them," a councils spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The strike at our depot in Commerce Way, Lancing, means there is large-scale disruption to the service we are able to provide today."

The council said there will be 'no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections'.

The clinical waste collection service is 'continuing as normal' and 'some street cleansing teams are working'.

The councils' spokesperson added: "The GMB has not said what its members want but we are working around the clock to resolve the dispute."

All updates on when the council will be able to collect waste will be posted here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-strike/.

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The GMB confirmed that its members intend to take strike action from today until Sunday, March 27, inclusive.

"If the dispute is not resolved, further strike dates may be announced by the GMB," the councils warned.

HGV drivers in Worthing were offered a permanent £2,700 increase to their pay. However, this agreement was made with UNISON — the 'recognised union at the councils'.

The councils called on staff to 'reconsider plans' to leave bins uncollected for two weeks.

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

However, contingency plans were being prepared as the GMB union said the strike would go ahead whilst there was 'no movement towards formal negotiations'.

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell