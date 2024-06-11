In 15 pictures: Sussex town hosts World Crazy Golf Championship

More than 90 players from nine countries, including The USA, Australia and Romania took part in the main competition.

The Hastings Adventure Golf complex on the seafront has hosted the event for many years and the competition is now in its 21st year.

Simon Tompkins, director of the Hastings mini golf course, said: "It is a great source of local pride to host the championships."

The tournament is open to all comers and there are categories for teams, juniors, and novices. Over an 18-hole course players had to navigate obstacles including a water wheel, windmill, lighthouse, and ramps.

Marc Chapman, a 38-year-old fencing instructor from Canterbury, Kent, ensured the trophy stayed in England by taking first place and the £1,250 prize with a score of 217.

Mr Chapman, who won the world title at Hastings in 2018, 2019, and in 2021, said the changing conditions on the seafront presented his biggest obstacle as he was completely exposed to the elements

A further £2,500 in prize money was distributed between second to eighth-placed players.

Mr Tompkins said: “The World Crazy Golf Championship is the highlight of our calendar with crazy golf enthusiasts travelling far and wide to take part and spectate."

Two-time reigning champion Adam Kelly, from England, is set to defend his title against last year’s runner up Frank Bisesi from America.

The championship is run by governing body the British Minigolf Association.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic and supplied.

Have you read? New Sussex gin distillery is making waves

Have you read? Woman recalls the time she met Michael Mosley when he was filming in a Sussex town

1 . Roberts Photographic Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship Photo: supplied

3 . Roberts Photographic Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship Photo: supplied