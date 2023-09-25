In 17 pictures: Sussex Bonfire Season - all the dates you need to know about what traditional bonfire celebrations are taking place where.

It may be some weeks away from November 5 but the Sussex bonfire season is already well underway with fiery celebrations taking place from now until the end of November.

The season launched on Saturday at Uckfield at the end of August and firework displays and processions of flaming torches can be seen somewhere in the county every Saturday.

There are 45 bonfire societies in Sussex with Lewes at the hub. Lewes has a long and illustrious history of upholding the Sussex bonfire tradition, with seven separate societies based in the one town.

Battle has one of the oldest bonfire traditions in Sussex, going back to 1646. Towns like Hastings, Eastbourne and Rye all have big bonfire events and there are more events taking place in smaller villages across the county.

The next bonfire event takes place at Burgess Hill Bonfire is on Saturday September 30. Rotherfield and Mark Cross Bonfire and Eastbourne Bonfire is on Saturday October 7, as is Northiam Bonfire.

Hastings Bonfire is on Saturday October 14, as is Heathfield Bonfire. Seaford Bonfire is on Saturday October 21, as is Hailsham Bonfire.

Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire is on October 28, as is Newick Bonfire. Battle Bonfire takes place on Saturday November 4 and bonfire celebrations in Lewes also take place on Saturday 4. The Lewes celebrations are always on November 5, except when the 5th falls on a Sunday, as this year. Then they are on the Saturday.

Rye holds its bonfire celebrations on Saturday November 11, as does East Hoathley, and South Heighton and Robertsbridge Bonfire is on Saturday November 18.

1 . Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Rye Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Rye Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton

3 . Robertsbridge Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton Robertsbridge Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

4 . Hastings Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Hastings Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper