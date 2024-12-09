In 20 pictures: Hastings Winkle Club holds big Christmas Party for local children

Reg Wood, from Hastings Winkle Club, said: “Storm Darragh failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the 100 or so children who attended the Hastings Winkle Club’s Christmas Party on Saturday December 7. The procession from Winkle Island to the East Hastings Sea Angling Association had to be cancelled due to the weather, but the party itself went ahead as planned and a great time was had by all.

"The children enjoyed top class entertainment plus festive food before a visit to Santa’s Grotto to receive a ‘Goody-Bag’ from Santa himself.

“The Winkle Club began in 1900 when a group of Old Town Fishermen decided to raise enough money to give the children of under-privileged families in Hastings Old Town a Christmas Party. That tradition survives to the present day and in addition the Club is able to give support to numerous local good causes.”

In addition to local residents, Winkle Club members have included Sir Winston Churchill, Lord Montgomery, Sir Norman Wisdom and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Each Winkle Club member carries a winkle shell which they must produce when challenged to 'winkle up'. Failure to do so results in a fine which goes towards local charities. People can donate to the Winkle Club at the large winkle sculpture on Winkle Island, in Hastings Old Town, that was created by local sculptor Leigh Dyer.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Winkle Club's Christmas Children's Party 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

