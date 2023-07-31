In 42 pictures: Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert
The weekend saw two contrasting days with people basking in the sun on Saturday and dancing in the rain on Sunday.
The free event spanned two days of live music at the Stade Open Space with volunteers and bands giving their services for free to raise money for local causes Hastings RNLI, Pett Level Rescue Boat and Hastings Sea Cadets.
Sunny weather on Saturday saw large crowds enjoying the music. Sunday started well with a sunny start for the reggae breakfast event in the morning, but rain set in for most of the day. There were still some enthusiastic people up and dancing in the rain though as the bands played on.
Pictures by Frank Copper
