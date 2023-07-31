NationalWorldTV
In 42 pictures: Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the annual Nearly on the Beach music event at Hastings Old Town over the weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:54 BST

The weekend saw two contrasting days with people basking in the sun on Saturday and dancing in the rain on Sunday.

The free event spanned two days of live music at the Stade Open Space with volunteers and bands giving their services for free to raise money for local causes Hastings RNLI, Pett Level Rescue Boat and Hastings Sea Cadets.

Sunny weather on Saturday saw large crowds enjoying the music. Sunday started well with a sunny start for the reggae breakfast event in the morning, but rain set in for most of the day. There were still some enthusiastic people up and dancing in the rain though as the bands played on.

Pictures by Frank Copper

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper.

1. Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper.

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Sunday July 30). Photo by Frank Copper.

2. Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Sunday July 30). Photo by Frank Copper.

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Sunday July 30). Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper.

3. Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper.

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper.

4. Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper.

Nearly on the Beach Concert 2023. (Saturday July 29). Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

