In 25 pictures: Hastings Old Town magical Christmas event

People enjoyed some festive fun in Hastings Old Town on Saturday when the Old Town Traders held their popular Christmas event

It was a great way of showcasing what independent local ships can offer in the run-up to Christmas.

Children enjoyed meeting can meet Santa and Mrs Claus at a Christmas grotto in George Street, as well as taking part in a treasure hunt, and local arts and crafts were for sale at a Christmas Market at Butlers Gap.

There was hot chocolate and street entertainment with live music and displays by Raven Drummers and the colourful Winter Warmers Border Morris dance side.

Hastings Old Town Traders said the community came together to raise money to provide the Christmas trees in Butlers Gap and Courthouse Street and said a thank you to volunteers who helped to make the bunting.

Seasonal characters put in an appearance, including the Grinch and the Snow Queen. People were also able to browse open events at art galleries in West Street.

There is more festive fun next weekend when St Michael's Hospice hosts its Christmas on the Coast event at the Stade Hall. Children can meet Father Christmas and enjoy Christmas crafts.

Have you read? In pictures: Remembering 40 lost Hastings pubs

Have you read? Hastings Magistrates Court results

1 . Hastings Old Town Christmas 2023. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2023. Photo: JL

2 . Hastings Old Town Christmas 2023. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2023. Photo: JL

3 . Hastings Old Town Christmas 2023. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2023. Photo: JL