In 27 pictures: Artists display their work at Bexhill show
People were able to admire and purchase work from nearly 40 artists at the event which acted as a grand opening of the ongoing Compound arts project at 161 Bexhill Road.
Work on the project, which hopes to inspire more public artwork, has been going on for more than a year. It has seen a group of dedicated volunteers transform a derelict building into a community arts space.
The walls are decorated in colourful murals by local artists such as Luke Brabants.
Donations to the event at the weekend raised more than £200, which will go towards workshops for children.
A spokesperson from W.ave Arts said: “A massive thanks to everyone involved. Any feed back whether good or bad will be well received.”
