In 27 pictures: Artists display their work at Bexhill show

Talented local artists showcased their work at the weekend when Bexhill based W.ave Arts held a free event at The Compound, at Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

People were able to admire and purchase work from nearly 40 artists at the event which acted as a grand opening of the ongoing Compound arts project at 161 Bexhill Road.

Work on the project, which hopes to inspire more public artwork, has been going on for more than a year. It has seen a group of dedicated volunteers transform a derelict building into a community arts space.

The walls are decorated in colourful murals by local artists such as Luke Brabants.

Donations to the event at the weekend raised more than £200, which will go towards workshops for children.

A spokesperson from W.ave Arts said: “A massive thanks to everyone involved. Any feed back whether good or bad will be well received.”

1 . Artisan Fair and Market at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on September 30 2023. Artisan Fair and Market at The Compound, Bexhill Road, St Leonards on September 30 2023. Photo: Staff

