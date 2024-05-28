In 27 pictures: Colourful fun at Battle Medieval Fayre over the weekend

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th May 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 10:33 BST
People were transported back to an age of knights in armour, dragons and chivalry at Battle when the historic town held its annual Medieval Fayre event on Saturday and Sunday.

The event included attractions such as fighting knights, jesters, juggling workshops and hands-on history sessions against the back-drop of the town’s Norman abbey.

There were displays by Section 5 Drummers and dancing giants and well as Maypole dancing.

A grand parade took place down the High Street on the bank holiday Monday, followed by the crowning of the May Queen. There were a number of stalls on the Abbey Green for people to browse.

The organisers would like to thank Battle Muffin Club for sponsoring the event this year.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

Battle Medieval Fayre and crowning of the May Queen. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Medieval Fayre and crowning of the May Queen. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Medieval Fayre and crowning of the May Queen. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Medieval Fayre and crowning of the May Queen. Photo by Andrew Clifton

