In 27 pictures: Colourful fun at Battle Medieval Fayre over the weekend

The event included attractions such as fighting knights, jesters, juggling workshops and hands-on history sessions against the back-drop of the town’s Norman abbey.

There were displays by Section 5 Drummers and dancing giants and well as Maypole dancing.

A grand parade took place down the High Street on the bank holiday Monday, followed by the crowning of the May Queen. There were a number of stalls on the Abbey Green for people to browse.

The organisers would like to thank Battle Muffin Club for sponsoring the event this year.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

