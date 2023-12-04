In 29 pictures: Bexhill Santa Dash

People braved the wind and rain on Sunday to help create a colourful festive spectacle on Bexhill seafront which saw a host of Santas filling the promenade.

Difficult conditions did not deter people from turning out to take part in the annual Santa Dash event, which is organised by Bexhill Lions to raise money for good causes.

It involved running, walking pushing a pram or walking your dog along a 2km or 5km circuit of the seafront while dressed in a red Santa suit provided by The Lions.

Entrants assembled on the De La Warr Pavilon terrace, to enjoy pre-event activities before going down to the start. MK studio performed some Christmas routines and warm up exercises to keep people entertained and there were doggie festive bandanas and bowties on sale.

Lion President Pam Edwards said "Adult and child entries each entrant received a medal. All proceeds from the Santa Dash will help us continue our support of the local community and from the Santa Paws, support a local animal welfare charity.”

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

