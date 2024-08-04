In 30 Pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Town Criers Contest

People gathered on the steps of St Clements Church to test their vocal chords and lung capacity. Among those in good voice were current Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and former Mayor and Old Town councillor James Bacon.

There were classes for men, woman and young person and prizes to compete for. The event enjoyed a good turn out of contestants who were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd.

Those taking part had to read a set script praising the Old Town and the town of Hastings, while wielding a traditional town crier’s hand bell.

The event is organised by Old Town traders and was compered by well known local character D-Day White in his inimitable style.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

