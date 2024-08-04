In 30 Pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Town Criers Contest

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Aug 2024, 09:22 BST
There was a lot to shout about in Hastings Old Town on Friday when Carnival Week got underway with the traditional Town Crier’s Contest.

People gathered on the steps of St Clements Church to test their vocal chords and lung capacity. Among those in good voice were current Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and former Mayor and Old Town councillor James Bacon.

There were classes for men, woman and young person and prizes to compete for. The event enjoyed a good turn out of contestants who were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd.

Those taking part had to read a set script praising the Old Town and the town of Hastings, while wielding a traditional town crier’s hand bell.

The event is organised by Old Town traders and was compered by well known local character D-Day White in his inimitable style.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read? This is what is happening during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

Have you read? Watch video of rats invading bird feeder in Hastings garden

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings Old TownMayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice