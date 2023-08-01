In 32 pictures Hastings Carnival Week Seaboot Race
The wind and rain eased off just enough on Monday evening to allow the popular Seaboot Race to go ahead.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
The popular Hastings Old Town Week event takes place at Courthouse Street and is held in memory of Peter Trickett, an Old Towner who died in 2002. It is a challenge to find the fastest runner, wearing seaboots and a top hat around a lobster pot and back in Courthouse Street. Times certificates were presented to all entrants and there were adult and children’s races.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
