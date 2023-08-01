BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

In 32 pictures Hastings Carnival Week Seaboot Race

The wind and rain eased off just enough on Monday evening to allow the popular Seaboot Race to go ahead.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:24 BST

The popular Hastings Old Town Week event takes place at Courthouse Street and is held in memory of Peter Trickett, an Old Towner who died in 2002. It is a challenge to find the fastest runner, wearing seaboots and a top hat around a lobster pot and back in Courthouse Street. Times certificates were presented to all entrants and there were adult and children’s races.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read? 42 pictures of the Nearly on the Beach Concert at Hastings

Have you read? Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed property with retail space in Rye High Street

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town on July 31 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Hastings