In 35 pictures: Amazing historic house for sale in Sussex which has all its original Tudor character

The property is nestled in the heart of the old fishing quarter of Hastings Old Town – a few minutes from the sea and a clifftop country park.

The three-bedroom house, dating to the late 16th century, lies on the historic All Saints Street in Hastings Old Town Conservation Area. The house has undergone a meticulous restoration that gracefully preserves its original Tudor character while embracing the layers of architectural history that have been added since its construction.

Patinated oak studs and moulded beams have been gently revealed, while lath and plaster walls, diamond mullioned windows, staircases and a fully functioning chimney stack and fireplaces have been reinstated.

Until the 19th century, Hastings was confined to the Bourne Valley, between the large unspoilt open areas of the East and West Hills. Originally this town - what is now known as the Old Town - had just two main streets, All Saints Street and High Street divided by the Bourne Stream. Today, the Old Town is the historic heart of Hastings, with some of the oldest surviving houses found on All Saints Street. This house was originally two dwellings; the main part of the building on All Saints Street was built in c. 1580, while a wing at the back is thought to be earlier, its timber frame possibly dating to the 15th century.

At the point of construction, the house did not stand at the end of the terrace but was flanked on both sides by neighbours built at the same time. When the Tudor house to the south was replaced by the Victorians a ‘twitten’ was left between the neighbouring properties, exposing a small-panelled façade with timbers bearing original carpenters' marks. A striking façade of close studwork, lime plaster and leaded windows faces the street, and a plank-panelled front door with hobnail fixings opens to the front parlour. The room is lined with boarded panelling, a finish typical of the Tudor period, and flagstones. At the front of the room is a box bay fitted with timber-mullioned windows and shutters fashioned from reclaimed groyne oak. Opposite, an open inglenook fireplace sits under a heavy lintel, and a seat beside the fire is a cosy spot to relax in the evening. A passage to the right of the inglenook leads to the middle parlour, which is currently arranged as an informal dining area. The room is characterised by a rich palette of materials; elements of the original timber frame weave around infill walls reinstated with horse-hair, lath and lime plaster, and there is an inglenook fireplace of exposed red brick. From one side, light filters through a row of leaded windows to fall on floorboards cut from reclaimed groyne oak sourced from the dismantled groynes of the local beaches, revealing their weathered surfaces that have been infused with salt. At the other side, a door opens to the rear courtyard garden. A small staircase descends from the middle parlour to the kitchen. The double-height space is open to the timber roof structure, creating a wonderful sense of volume, and a mixture of flagstones and bricks have been laid underfoot. A reclaimed stone sink fitted with wall-mounted brass taps and lead splashback sits under tall, timber-mullioned windows, and a run of rustic open shelves provide excellent storage for pots, boards and crockery. Opening directly from the kitchen is an atmospheric dining room with thick walls and floor of original Tudor-built stone. The first floor is accessed via a newel staircase from the front parlour. There are two bedrooms arranged on either side of the central first-floor landing; one has a singularly atmospheric bed built of timber, placed directly beneath period windows with wooden shutters, and a bath. The second room is arranged at the opposite end of the plan and has a broad inglenook fireplace and a trio of windows, two of which hold their original panes of Tudor glass. Though separate, the rooms share a rustic Jack-and-Jill WC.

From the landing, the staircase winds to the second floor where the third bedroom and the primary bathroom are situated, embracing the sloping pitch of the roof above. A pair of built-in timber beds here provide a cosy sleeping nook and an original carved barge board is repurposed as a beam. There is plenty of storage in the eaves, accessed via this room. An additional family bathroom lies across the second-floor landing, with a timber-encased bath.

The rear garden come summertime, erupts with ferns, campanula, aliums and arum lillies. It is enclosed by a brick wall and tall groyne oak fences. There is also a weather boarded shed modelled on the Hastings fishermen's net huts. The shed is fitted with an enamel sink and an upper floor. At the side of the shed, behind a corrugated half-door, there is an outdoor hot shower with a showerhead fashioned from reclaimed copper to make washing off sand post-beach-trip particularly novel. The shed also has a WC, a cast-iron mounted cistern, plumbing for a washing machine and a potting bench.

The property is on the market with Inigo and is listed at £800,000.

