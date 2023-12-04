In 35 pictures: Bexhill Magical Musical Christmas event

People were able to enjoy a magical Christmas event at Bexhill thanks to the Chamber of Commerce.

Around 300 local families enjoyed the event which took place at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday December 1.

Chamber of Commerce President Howard Martin said: “It was a wonderful evening. People enjoyed celebrating the spirit of Christmas with kids (and grown ups) maker workshops for Christmas baubles - a magical singalong with Miss Christmas herself the legendary vocalist Lea Goddard, and, of course, our outdoor screening spectacular of Elf.

"Buddys Musical Christmas including our snow storm blizzard that the kids of course adored with beaming smiles on their faces. Thank you to everyone who donated to our Bexhill Lions charity partners.

“Special Thanks to our friends at the De La Warr for working so hard to deliver this event and our sponsors and supporters without whom events like this would not be possible.”

Pictures by Sara-Louise Bowrey.

Have you read? Rother area country pub wins prestigious award

1 . A Magical Musical Christmas by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce at The De La Warr Pavilion on December 1 2023. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey. A Magical Musical Christmas by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce at The De La Warr Pavilion on December 1 2023. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey. Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey

2 . A Magical Musical Christmas by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce at The De La Warr Pavilion on December 1 2023. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey. A Magical Musical Christmas by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce at The De La Warr Pavilion on December 1 2023. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey. Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey

3 . A Magical Musical Christmas by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce at The De La Warr Pavilion on December 1 2023. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey. A Magical Musical Christmas by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce at The De La Warr Pavilion on December 1 2023. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey. Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey