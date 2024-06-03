In 37 pictures: Hastings United hold It's a Knockout event

The fun afternoon included children’s entertainment, including a carousel, balloon artist and face painting and food and refreshments stalls.

Teams taking part included the Hastings United first team and the Women’s first team; the Sara Lee Trust fund-raising team; 24/7 Transport Solutions; PlaySport; Hastings United Academy; Redman Howard; Sussex Premiere Health; Skiltek; Freedom Leisure and East Sussex College Hastings.

Organiser Bob Hodgson said: “A great time was enjoyed by all, the teams, supporters and spectators on a lovely afternoon at the Pilot Field. The eventual winners of the It’s a Knockout competition were the Super Vets (aka the Hastings United Women’s 1st Team) who also won best fancy dress.

We raised just over £1000 for the Hastings United Football Family including money towards our Under 14’s trip to Salou near Barcelona next Spring. Thanks again to everyone for all the support.”

1 . Hastings United's It's a Knockout at The Continental Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings on June 1 2024. Hastings United's It's a Knockout at The Continental Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings on June 1 2024. Photo: staff

