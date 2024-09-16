But parking for a few minutes at the entrance of New Way Lane in Hurstpierpoint and checking my Google Maps confirms that I’ve got the right place.

The narrow track, bordered by trees and banks on both sides, leads to the entrance to Danny House, a magnificent retirement home that was celebrated on Channel 5 earlier this year.

Driving past the sheep grazing in the 100-acre grounds, which is within the National Park, I can imagine wanting to retire here myself. However, seeing as I have (at least) 30 more years before I leave the working world behind, I’m actually here on Friday, September 13, for the launch of the Hurst Festival 2024.

“It’s our 20th year, which is absolutely amazing,” says festival trustee and chair Michel Olszewski, welcoming guests to the elegant Grade I listed mansion.

The festival, which runs from September 14 to 29, offers dozens of wonderful events at local venues. Tickets can be purchased at www.hurstfestival.org or by calling The Players Theatre on 01273 833696.

Michel says: “This village has a fantastic community culture and we wanted to build on that. We wanted to offer entertainment at all prices and none to allow every body the opportunity to take part in the festival.”

Michel is particularly proud that the festival always breaks even and that it uses ‘as much local talent as possible’.

Before handing over to festival director Colin Matthews – who has ‘put his heart and soul’ into the festival for ten years now – Michel thanks all the trustees and committee members, as well as the sponsors and supporters. These include: the dedicated owner of Danny House Richard Burrows, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common Parish Council, Hurst College, St Lawrence C.E. Primary School, Mid Sussex Radio, Washbrooks Family Farm, Sayers Common Community Shop, Hurst Players, South Downs Cellars, Hurst Village Cinema, Hurstpierpoint Community Charity, Foster & Co, and Refresh Designs.

Colin agrees that it is ‘quite amazing’ that the festival is now in its 20th year.

Speaking to the guests, who by this time are enjoying a glass of wine and flipping through the colourful brochure, Colin explains that Hurst Festival 2024 is bringing back some ‘festival favourites’ from the past two decades.

He says: “We’ve got Anckorn and Dolovich (Thursday, September 26, Hurst College) and we’ve got Richard Durrant (Saturday, September 14, Holy Trinity Church) and we’ve got Tim Pope coming back (An Evening with Tim Pope, Wednesday, September 25, New Inn), the videographer who makes videos of The Cure and really avant-garde pop groups.”

He continues: “We’ve got Heber Opera (Puccini’s World, Sunday, September 29, Hurst Village Centre) and the wonderful Wilbury Jam (Sunday, September 22, Hurst Village Cinema) but unfortunately, we haven't got Herbie.”

Colin takes a moment to mark the ‘great loss’ of Ditchling musician Herbie Flowers, who passed away earlier this month aged 86 and was scheduled to perform.

Other events include a visit from the French Twinning Soceity on Saturday, September 21, at Danny house. This will be a live music event that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the twinning of Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common with Saint-Martin-de-Boscherville in Normandy. On top of this, there will be a Twenty Years of Hurst Festival exhibition at the Hurst Museum (Village Centre foyer in Trinity Road) all month and Funny That Comedy gigs on September 20 and 27 at Hurst Village Centre, featuring Stephen Grant, Scott Bennett, Dan Jones, Eshaan Akbar, Marcus Brigstocke and Harriet Kemsley.

Colin says: “It’s inclusive things. So you’ve got the Hurst Players, you’ve got the Hurst Cinema, you’ve got the Horticulture Society, you’ve got the Hurstpierpoint society, you’ve got the open studios, you’ve got Hurst College, Heber Opera, Holy Trinity, the school.”

Speaking to the Middy after Colin's speech Richard Burrows says: “We’ve got a lovely event here next weekend when we’ve got the twinning town in France for Hurstpierpoint. They’re bringing some of their singers to perform here so that will be something new and different. Next weekend I’m also giving a personal tour of Danny House to all those who want to explore its history and find out more about what goes on here.”

Looking around the beautiful living room (if that’s what you call it in a country mansion) it’s clear the house is not shy about its historical significance. A plaque near the fireplace marks the fact that the house was the temporary office of Prime Minister David Lloyd George and the War Cabinet in 1918 and the Armistice agreement that was confirmed during Lloyd George’s stay.

Simon Anckorn, who used to be on the festival committee, is one of the performers this year.

He tells the Middy: “I am getting together for a reunion concert with my former musical partner Michael Dolovich and we are putting on a concert at Hurst College on September 26 as part of the festival. We did previously in 2012 and it went very well and they've invited us back. We’re doing quite a mix of different music with the school band.”

He describes his band’s concert as ‘a mix of pop classics and a little bit of film music here and there’, adding that ‘it’s very keyboard orientated’.”

“I’m a keyboard player and Mike is a piano player,” he says. “It’s hugely exciting to be getting back together with Michael. We formed our partnership 42 years ago!”

He adds: “This is a marvelous festival because this year there is an eclectic mix of events you can go and see, from the very small to the very large. As Colin mentioned, a lot of the things you can go and see are free and there are some tremendous, well-established artists performing.”

