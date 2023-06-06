NationalWorldTV
In pictures: American classic cars on show at Hastings

​Hot Rods and classic American cars created a dazzling show in the sunshine at the Stade Open Space on Saturday.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

The show was part of the Hastings Hot Rod and Roll event taking place at the Angling Club on The Stade.

As well as admiring the vehicle and meeting their owners, people were able to enjoy live music from a number of bands including Link Bat and the Bat Rays, the Glen Dean Allstars and the Purple Sliders, who were joined by guest DJ’s. The event coincided with the miniature railway’s 75th anniversary gala.

Have you read? Hastings Pier announces top line-up of summer entertainment and events

have you read? In pictures: Hastings miniature railway holds special event to mark 75 years

