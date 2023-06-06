In pictures: American classic cars on show at Hastings

The show was part of the Hastings Hot Rod and Roll event taking place at the Angling Club on The Stade.

As well as admiring the vehicle and meeting their owners, people were able to enjoy live music from a number of bands including Link Bat and the Bat Rays, the Glen Dean Allstars and the Purple Sliders, who were joined by guest DJ’s. The event coincided with the miniature railway’s 75th anniversary gala.