In pictures: Bexhill space event has people watching the skies

It was organised by East Sussex Astronomical Society and led by its chairman Andy Lawes – known as Astro Andy – who wore a space suit for the occasion.

The event, which preceded a performance by Dr Brian Cox at the theatre, featured Space Art by David Hardy, as well as a table top planetarium telescopes and solar scopes.

There were free star charts and moon maps and people could actually view a piece of Mars - an iron meteorite, which is 4.6 billion years old.

Have you read? Led Zep legend Robert Plant pops into a Hastings book shop

Have you read? Tesco at Hastings launching Ikea click and collect service

1 . ESAS (East Sussex Astronomical Society) Space Day at the De La Warr Pavilion on March 21 2024. Andy Lawes, Chair of ESAS, also known as Astro Andy. ESAS (East Sussex Astronomical Society) Space Day at the De La Warr Pavilion on March 21 2024. Andy Lawes, Chair of ESAS, also known as Astro Andy. Photo: staff

2 . ESAS (East Sussex Astronomical Society) Space Day at the De La Warr Pavilion on March 21 2024. ESAS (East Sussex Astronomical Society) Space Day at the De La Warr Pavilion on March 21 2024. Photo: staff

3 . ESAS (East Sussex Astronomical Society) Space Day at the De La Warr Pavilion on March 21 2024. ESAS (East Sussex Astronomical Society) Space Day at the De La Warr Pavilion on March 21 2024. Photo: staff