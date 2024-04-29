In pictures: Bike riders saddle up at Hastings to raise money for charity

Riders gathered at the Stade, in Hastings Old Town, for the ride, which followed a route around Pevensey. The event, organised by The Rotary Club of St Leonards, was raising funds for St Michael's Hospice, the Hastings RNLI and other good causes.

Riders had the option of 25, 40 and 75-mile routes, which took in coastal roads and some attractive countryside. A good number of riders turned out to take part, despite the cold grey April weather and the rain held off for the event.

The annual cycle ride has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

