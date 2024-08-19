In Pictures: Bottle Alley Art Show at Hastings

Bottle Alley was buzzing as DJ’s and live performances added another dimension to the work of more than 60 artists. On show, and for sale, was everything from unique t-shirts. paintings, ceramics and jewellery.

Several artists were offering on the spot portraits and were happy to spend time chatting to people about their work. Among those exhibiting were local film maker Andrew Kötting, with artist partner Leila and their talented daughter Eden.

People could also pull up an armchair and chat to local historian Andre Palfrey-Martin about Bottle Alley creator Sidney Little.

The packed event followed on from last year’s inaugural Bottle Alley Art Market, which took place on the August bank holiday weekend Saturday. The event saw 8,000 people walking the 480 metres of Bottle Alley over the 8 hour duration of the market. Over 800 artworks were sold by the 60 artists, selected from the 110 who applied to take part.

This year’s event was brought forward to avoid clashing with other events over the bank holiday weekend and was spread over two days.

Organisers said: “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and there is an appetite for more to come.”

