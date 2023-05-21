Edit Account-Sign Out
These are the best places for an ice cream on Hastings seafront

With sunny weather today and going into next week and temperatures nudging 20 degrees, as well as half-term approaching – here are are recommendations for the best places to cool off with a delicious ice cream in Hastings.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st May 2023, 07:56 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 08:36 BST

There are a myriad of flavours and styles to choose from including real Italian gelato and some of these outlets are Hastings institutions with a reputation going back years. Whether you want to enjoy an ice cream sitting on the beach, strolling along the prom or even as a reward after a game of crazy golf – this should have you covered. They are in no particular order.

The selection of ice cream at Hastings Adventure Golf on the seafront

Dom's Ice Cream, at Sturdee Place, at the end of George Street, is a local treasure which has been selling ice cream on Hastings seafront since 1935. It is famous for its original two-tone cone ice cream.

Di Pola's on Marine Parade, Hastings seafront, is known for its huge selection of flavours of ice cream and has a five star rating on Trip Advisor. It has outdoors seating but expect queues as it is hugely popular.

Munchies on Rock-a-Nore Road, close to the main Hastings Old Town car park, offers a good selection of ice cream as well as coffee, donuts and other goods. It is handily place for attractions like the Blue Reef Aquarium, Shipwreck Museum and Fishermen;s Museum.

