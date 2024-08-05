New public consultation over controversial dog ban on Hastings beaches

There was uproar from dog owners over the Council’s decision, earlier this year, to ban dogs from beaches in the Old Town at any time of day.

More than a thousand people signed a petition opposing the move and many attended a public rally on the Stade Open Space in April.

The Council imposed two dog exclusion areas on the beach over the summer, between 1 April to 30 September. These are from the east of Rock-a-Nore to the east side of Hastings Pier and

from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.

Now there are new proposals on the table. There are three options proposed by the council and people are being asked to choose which option they would like to see in place.

The options are: Keep the dog exclusion areas as they are; no dogs allowed on the Stade beach or Rock-a-Nore beach from 1 April to 30 September.

Option 1 - Removing the dog exclusion zone on the Stade beach so dogs would be allowed on this beach all year round. Keeping the dog exclusion zone from 1 April to 30 September on Rock-a-Nore in place.

Option 2 - Removing the dog exclusion zone on both Rock-a-Nore and Stade beach so dogs are allowed at all times all year round on both.

People can make their views known by completing an online survey here

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 1 September 2024, and the results will be analysed and discussed at a future Cabinet meeting.

Local resident Ann Pottle, who started the petition against the original ban, said, at the time: “Dog owners have been deeply affected by the recent decision made by our council. Despite conducting a consultation, our voices were ignored and dogs were banned from all beaches near the Old Town, Hastings during the summer months.

"This decision has left many of us, without a beach to walk our beloved pets during these months. The majority of us agreed that there needed to be some compromise but objected to the additional restrictions on the Stade Beach. A working beach, where fishermen’s dogs are now considered as working dogs and free to roam without restrictions.

“This is not just about dog walking; it's about preserving our community spirit and ensuring inclusivity for all residents. Moreover, this ban has potential negative impacts on our local economy. Dog owners from other towns who would normally visit are now discouraged due to these restrictions. This could lead to decreased spending in local businesses that rely heavily on seasonal visitors."

1 . Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Photo: staff

2 . Consultation on Hastings Beach dog ban Consultation on Hastings Beach dog ban Photo: supplied

3 . Consultation on Hastings Beach dog ban Consultation on Hastings Beach dog ban Photo: supplied