IN PICTURES: Chiddingly, Bonfire celebrations after 110 year celebrations

Residents of Chiddingly saw the return of a Sussex Bonfire bonfire celebration after an 110-year hiatus.

The last village celebration took place on Tuesday, November 5, 1912 and saw a customary torchlit procession, costumed individuals, street fireworks, grand bonfire and fireworks display, all choreographed by an organised bonfire society - the Chiddingly Bonfire Boys.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the celebrations returned with a small torchlit procession and bonfire at the Chiddingly Campsite, with visiting societies – Isfield & Little Horsted, Lewes Borough and East Hoathly & Halland – all joining in the celebrations.

Entertainment was provided by the Parish Players and the Pentacle Drummers. The proceedings concluded with a grand aerial display, provided by the Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society pyrotechnics team.

Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society said it will be donating £250 each to both the Parents and Friends of Chiddingly School and the P.S.P. Association, following funds accrued by selling out the entire public allocation of tick and contributions made by the visiting public and guests on the night.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The Society has attended many other bonfire societies’ events since establishing in October 2020, right across the county known as ‘out-meetings’ as part of the ‘Sussex Bonfire Season’ which begins in early September and ends in late November each year.

Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society says it seeks to be able to foster relationships like this in the future and give back to the community who have been so generous in coming forward with their support for everything the society does.

1. JPSEnews-29-11-2022-Chiddingly Bonfire-SSX.JPG Residents of Chiddingly saw the return of a Sussex Bonfire bonfire celebration after an 110-year hiatus. Photo: Roz Bassford Photo Sales

2. JPSEnews-29-11-2022-Chiddingly Bonfire-SSX1.JPG On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the celebrations returned with a small torchlit procession and bonfire at the Chiddingly Campsite. Photo: Roz Bassford Photo Sales

3. JPSEnews-29-11-2022-Chiddingly Bonfire-SSX2.JPG Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society said it will be donating £250 each to both the Parents and Friends of Chiddingly School and the P.S.P. Association Photo: Roz Bassford Photo Sales

4. JPSEnews-29-11-2022-Chiddingly Bonfire-SSX3.JPG Entertainment was provided by the Parish Players and the Pentacle Drummers. Photo: Roz Bassford Photo Sales