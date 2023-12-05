in pictures: Discover the small Sussex village that lights up for Christmas each year.

A small Sussex village has earned a reputation for putting on one of the most dazzling Christmas light shows in Sussex

People travel from miles around to visit Westfield, just outside Hastings, and admire the lights. The annual event sees home owners illuminate their properties with Christmas scenes for the whole of December to raise money for good causes.

Taking part in the big switch on launch event, on December 1, were a drumming group, The Cocktail Choir and DJ’s.

This year the lights will be raising money for Veteran’s Growth and Charity for Kids. People will be able to view the lights and donate to charities up until December 31.

Villager Ken Munday, who started the lights decades ago, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Kings Awards this year. The lights have raised over £100,000 for Sussex hospice St Michael’s since 2005.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

Have you read? In pictures: Period cottage for sale in the most photographed street in a pretty Sussex town

Have you read? In pictures: Sussex town holds Santa Dash event

1 . Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

4 . Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper