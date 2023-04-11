IN PICTURES: East Sussex women has car windscreen broken by tree
A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST
Driver Alison Milford was on the way to the East Sussex village on Good Friday (April 7), when a branch broke free from a tree in the high winds and pierced her windscreen at around noon on the a475 at Offham.
She said: “I was driving along listening to radio when suddenly boom.