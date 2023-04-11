Edit Account-Sign Out
IN PICTURES: East Sussex women has car windscreen broken by tree

A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST
A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.
A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

Driver Alison Milford was on the way to the East Sussex village on Good Friday (April 7), when a branch broke free from a tree in the high winds and pierced her windscreen at around noon on the a475 at Offham.

She said: “I was driving along listening to radio when suddenly boom.

“I was shaken but ok I think. windscreens don't shatter luckily.”

Here are the pictures from the event…..

