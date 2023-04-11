A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

Driver Alison Milford was on the way to the East Sussex village on Good Friday (April 7), when a branch broke free from a tree in the high winds and pierced her windscreen at around noon on the a475 at Offham.

She said: “I was driving along listening to radio when suddenly boom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was shaken but ok I think. windscreens don't shatter luckily.”

A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

Here are the pictures from the event…..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

A woman had her car windscreen smashed by a tree branch whilst she was driving to see her parents in Ditchling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad