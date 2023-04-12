Watch: Twelve fire engines called to ‘serious’ blaze at East Sussex garden nursery

Twelve fire engines have been called to help deal with a ‘serious’ blaze which has broken out at a garden nursery in East Sussex, the fire service has said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 6.34am today (Wednesday, April 12) to reports of a fire at Staverton Nursery in Eastbourne Road, Halland.

A spokesperson added: “As of 7.30am we have sent twelve fire engines to the scene. There are no reports of injuries.”

People have been urged to avoid the area.

Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup

ESFRS added: “If you are local, please keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke.”

At 8.30am ESFRS explained that there continues to be smoke in the area and they expect to be on scene for several hours.

The AA said the A22 has been closed in both directions between the B2192 and Eastbourne Road due to the fire.

At 9.30am six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were still at the scene, according to ESFRS.

