Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Watch: Twelve fire engines called to ‘serious’ blaze at East Sussex garden nursery

Twelve fire engines have been called to help deal with a ‘serious’ blaze which has broken out at a garden nursery in East Sussex, the fire service has said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 6.34am today (Wednesday, April 12) to reports of a fire at Staverton Nursery in Eastbourne Road, Halland.

A spokesperson added: “As of 7.30am we have sent twelve fire engines to the scene. There are no reports of injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People have been urged to avoid the area.

Most Popular
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan JessupGarden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup

ESFRS added: “If you are local, please keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 8.30am ESFRS explained that there continues to be smoke in the area and they expect to be on scene for several hours.

The AA said the A22 has been closed in both directions between the B2192 and Eastbourne Road due to the fire.

At 9.30am six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were still at the scene, according to ESFRS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan JessupGarden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup

READ THIS:

Drivers on A259 spot road sign to Bognor Regis with a glaring misprint - Can you spot the error?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cineworld restructuring plan unveiled after fears for cinemas in Chichester, Crawley and Eastbourne

East Sussex town to showcase the world’s best beer and wine at summer festival

Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan JessupGarden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan JessupGarden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Garden nursery fire by Halland, East Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup
Related topics:PeopleDriversA259Bognor Regis