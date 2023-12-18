In pictures: Get on board Hastings miniature railway for a magical Christmas experience

There is still time to enjoy a magical illuminated steam rain ride and meet Father Christmas in his grotto at Hastings Miniature Railway.

The attraction is running illuminated trains playing Christmas music. They are running on Friday December 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 and well as from December 27 – 29, from 5pm – 7.30pm.

Christmas Eve trains will run from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. Fare is £4.50 per person for a return ride from Rock-a-Nore station to the boating lake. No booking required.

People can also book train rides to visit Santa’s grotto and the railway’s Winter Wonderland, with snow. These run today (Monday December 18) – Wednesday December 20. First train 10am and last train 7.15pm.

The price is £16.50 children, £12.00 adults and £5 children under one year. It includes a return ride, visit to see Santa, a present and refreshments and a festive family photograph.

Booking can be made by calling 07789 725438 or at Rock-a-Nore Station.

