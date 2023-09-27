In pictures: Grade 2 listed restaurant and bar for sale in Sussex village named best in the UK
The East Sussex village was recently named as the best in Britain by Daily Telegraph senior travel writer Greg Dickinson who said his starting criteria for finding the best UK village were that it must have historic pubs, a great place to stay and eat, a national park on its doorstep and the coast nearby.
The historic two-bedroomed property has an idyllic setting on the edge on the green in Alfriston, opposite a beautiful old Sussex church. It is on the market with Rowland Gorringe estate agents, freehold, with an asking price of £700,000.
As well as a separate bar and restaurant area, it has three reception rooms and two double bedrooms as well as a private living room and attractive cottage garden.
Dated to around the 15th Century, this Grade II listed building has been lovingly improved by the current owner with a new air-conditioned cellar, bespoke wooden panelling, a new bespoke Oak bar area with original acid etched glass, new bespoke Oak coffee bar area and a refitted kitchen area. A wealth of character and charm is on display including exposed structural beams, recessed windows, wood flooring and brace‘n’latch doors.There are two indoor reception areas: The first having both entrances into the building, an inglenook fireplace taking pride of place with working wood burne, oak herringbone flooring as well as the coffee bar. The second reception area continues the herringbone flooring, with a partially vaulted ceiling over the bar and a service hatch/window to the garden. The refitted kitchen sits behind the bar and has a stable door to the garden. Customer toilets are located behind the kitchen with access from the garden.Upstairs are the private quarters. Consisting of living room, 2 double bedrooms and a bathroom.One of the main features of this stunning property is the charming rear garden. Enjoying views and direct access onto, the Tye – Alfristons village green, which itself is overlooked by a beautiful village church, of which the Clergy House was the first National Trust property, and surrounding trees. It is a peaceful beauty spot, popular with tourists and locals alike. The garden itself is a series of paved and gentle brick terraces, beginning with a wisteria draped pergola adjoining the property, all of which take advantage of the picturesque view.The property has an entrance on the High Street. The village enjoys a range of shops including general store/post office/delicatessen, several other restaurants, tea rooms, coffee houses, boutiques, several hotels, public houses, a good primary school and the Drusillas Park zoo attraction just over a mile away.
Surrounded by the South Downs National Park, there are delightful countryside walks as well as many outdoor pursuits. There is a marvellous community atmosphere, a lovely historic church, allotments and a village green where the local cricket team play. Mainline rail connections are available at the nearby village of Berwick. Alfriston is also served by the Cuckmere community bus.