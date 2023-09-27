In pictures: Grade 2 listed restaurant and bar for sale in Sussex village named best in the UK

Dated to around the 15th Century, this Grade II listed building has been lovingly improved by the current owner with a new air-conditioned cellar, bespoke wooden panelling, a new bespoke Oak bar area with original acid etched glass, new bespoke Oak coffee bar area and a refitted kitchen area. A wealth of character and charm is on display including exposed structural beams, recessed windows, wood flooring and brace‘n’latch doors.There are two indoor reception areas: The first having both entrances into the building, an inglenook fireplace taking pride of place with working wood burne, oak herringbone flooring as well as the coffee bar. The second reception area continues the herringbone flooring, with a partially vaulted ceiling over the bar and a service hatch/window to the garden. The refitted kitchen sits behind the bar and has a stable door to the garden. Customer toilets are located behind the kitchen with access from the garden.Upstairs are the private quarters. Consisting of living room, 2 double bedrooms and a bathroom.One of the main features of this stunning property is the charming rear garden. Enjoying views and direct access onto, the Tye – Alfristons village green, which itself is overlooked by a beautiful village church, of which the Clergy House was the first National Trust property, and surrounding trees. It is a peaceful beauty spot, popular with tourists and locals alike. The garden itself is a series of paved and gentle brick terraces, beginning with a wisteria draped pergola adjoining the property, all of which take advantage of the picturesque view.The property has an entrance on the High Street. The village enjoys a range of shops including general store/post office/delicatessen, several other restaurants, tea rooms, coffee houses, boutiques, several hotels, public houses, a good primary school and the Drusillas Park zoo attraction just over a mile away.