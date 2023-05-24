In pictures: Hastings area schools take part in Crazy Golf competition

A team from All Saints primary school putted their way to victory in the 2nd Hastings Junior Crazy Golf Championship.

The primary school pupils were awarded Masters-inspired green jerseys on Wednesday 17 May, after scoring a combined 587 across three rounds.

The event, which was held at Hastings Adventure Golf, saw more than 50 pupils from 13 local schools go head-to-head to win the title. The pupils played three highly competitive rounds on the legendary Arnold Palmer Putting Courses.

All Saints School saved their best for last, putting in an amazing final round to pip Robsack Wood to the title.

Simon Tompkins, Director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “We’ve had such a fantastic day, and it’s been brilliant to see all the children getting stuck in. With so many impressive performances on the course, we feel like we could have a future Crazy Golf World Champion on our hands here!”

Hastings Adventure Golf, based in Pelham Place, is a seafront stalwart which has been entertaining families for decades.

This June, the seaside attraction will host the 20th Crazy Golf World Championships between June 9 and 11 - a hotly contested competition that will see pros and novices battle for the title.

To book a round or find out more, head to www.hastingsadventuregolf.com

1 . Crazy Golf Picture of all the pupils who took part Photo: supplied

2 . Crazy Golf Winning All Saints team with the Mayor Photo: supplied

3 . Crazy Golf Pupils in action Photo: supplied

4 . Crazy Golf Schools taking part Photo: supplied