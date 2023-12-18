In pictures: Hastings charity prepares Christmas hampers for those in need

The local Surviving Christmas charity has been busy packing festive hampers for those in need and is getting ready to provide Christmas dinners for homeless and vulnerable people.

Megan Skinner, from Surviving Christmas, said: “This charity has been helping vulnerable and homeless people in the Hastings and Rother District for a great many years.

"This year, people are still suffering from Covid and its after effects, not only through ill health, but through loss of work and other financial constraints, meaning many people will still need our help urgently.

"We are packing and distributing in the region of 750 Christmas hampers for the most vulnerable in our area, through nominations by many local Government agencies. With the increase in food prices, each hamper will cost us approximately £45 to produce.

“We are delighted that our Two-Day Christmas event will be taking place again this year, and are already gearing up for it. Food has been ordered, plans have been made, volunteers have already signed up, entertainment has been booked, services, including, hairdressers, medical and mental health professionals, have been offered and accepted. We will be providing food and entertainment on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the homeless, the vulnerable, and simply the lonely - anyone over the age of 18 is welcome; no invitations are needed. Both the hamper pack and the two-day event will, as ever, take place in the Salvation Army in St Andrews Square, which we have booked for the duration, and for which we pay out of charity funds.

As is usual, we have drawn heavily on our reserves over the past year, and will be doing so this year again, with expenditure which is likely to be significantly in excess of previous years. Any help you could give would be so much appreciated. Whatever you can do to help, no matter how small, will support many of our most vulnerable residents. Residents of the Hastings and Rother district have so graciously supported us in the past, and now, in these still difficult times, we would be so grateful for your support once again.

Please keep in touch via Facebook and our website, www.survivingchristmas.co.uk, for the most up to date news. We wish you all a safe and happy Christmas, and thank you for thinking of us in these still difficult times.”

Have you read? Hastings town centre to benefit from major re-generation project

Have you read? Deep Hastings pothole has left motorists counting the cost

1 . Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Photo: staff

2 . Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Photo: staff

3 . Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Photo: staff

4 . Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Surviving Christmas 2023 in Hastings on December 14: Packing and delivering hampers, and also sorting through the toys. Photo: staff