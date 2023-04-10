In pictures: Hastings Good Friday procession

Churches in Hastings Old Town came together on Good Friday for the Procession of Witness and Stations of the Cross

The event saw a costumed procession, with a man depicting Jesus at the head, carrying a cross through the streets, between the two medieval churches of the Old Town.

It started at St Clements, ending at All Saints, with a stop at St Mary’s Star of the Sea catholic church. Biblical events, relating to the crucifixion, were enacted along the route.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read? Take a look inside this newly opened Hastings bar and eatery

Have you read? Hastings Old Town pub is voted best in East Sussex

1 . Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

2 . Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

3 . Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

4 . Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic