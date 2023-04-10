In pictures: Hastings Good Friday procession
Churches in Hastings Old Town came together on Good Friday for the Procession of Witness and Stations of the Cross
The event saw a costumed procession, with a man depicting Jesus at the head, carrying a cross through the streets, between the two medieval churches of the Old Town.
It started at St Clements, ending at All Saints, with a stop at St Mary’s Star of the Sea catholic church. Biblical events, relating to the crucifixion, were enacted along the route.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
