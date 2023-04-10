Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Hastings Good Friday procession

Churches in Hastings Old Town came together on Good Friday for the Procession of Witness and Stations of the Cross

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

The event saw a costumed procession, with a man depicting Jesus at the head, carrying a cross through the streets, between the two medieval churches of the Old Town.

It started at St Clements, ending at All Saints, with a stop at St Mary’s Star of the Sea catholic church. Biblical events, relating to the crucifixion, were enacted along the route.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Stations of the Cross in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

