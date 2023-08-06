In pictures Hastings Old Town Carnival Week donut eating competition
People had fun getting sticky with donuts during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Aug 2023, 09:27 BST
The Donut Eating Competition took place at Butlers Gap, in George Street, last Thursday (August 3).
It saw people of all ages taking on the challenge of eating a sugary jam donut, one bite at a time, without using their hands to pick it up or licking their lips.
Andrew Clifton was there to take these photos.
