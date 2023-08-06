BREAKING
In pictures Hastings Old Town Carnival Week donut eating competition

People had fun getting sticky with donuts during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Aug 2023, 09:27 BST

The Donut Eating Competition took place at Butlers Gap, in George Street, last Thursday (August 3).

It saw people of all ages taking on the challenge of eating a sugary jam donut, one bite at a time, without using their hands to pick it up or licking their lips.

Andrew Clifton was there to take these photos.

