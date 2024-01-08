In pictures: Hastings Old Town pub holds historic Twelfth Night celebration
Twelfth Night revels were a big thing in centuries gone by, especially in the Tudor period where revels, masks and balls were the order of the day and night.
The event at the Albion included a wassail ceremony with dancing, a Lord and Lady of Misrule and a performance by the Hollington Tipteerers of a local Mummers play.
There was Twelfth Night Cake on offer and Queen Pea and King Bean were appointed to preside over the merriment.
Historically, Twelfth Night saw a temporary suspension of rules and social orders. Celebrants sang songs and ate Three Kings’ or Twelfth Night cake. It is also the traditional deadline for Christmas decorations to come down.
