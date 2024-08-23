In pictures: Inside the eeriest museum in Sussex

Exhibits include vats used by British serial killer George Haigh to dissolve his victims in acid and knickers that were once worn by killer Rose West, which the museum bought at auction.

It was a decade ago that Joel Griggs, Curator of The True Crime Museum discovered the seafront caves behind the Palace Court building at White Rock. He decided to follow his passion for all things crime related and opened a popular visitor attraction based upon that macabre theme.

His late father John had worked alongside the Metropolitan Police Service in London where he had collected many items from notorious crimes including the bath in which contract killer Bruce Childs dismembered six people and the acid bottles used by Haigh to dissolve his unfortunate victims.

A genuine lethal injection death bed, needles used by the notorious Eastbourne killer doctor Bodkin-Adams and love letters sent by US serial killer Richard Ramirez have intrigued and fascinated visitors to Hastings year upon year.

The Cinema Cave in which infamous murderers describe their deadly deeds has proved a gruesome yet popular attraction.

This Summer, to celebrate 10 successful years, the Museum boasts some exciting new exhibits and photo opportunities including a ride on a Police motorbike, a detailed diorama displaying the Essex Boys murders and a very unusual undergarment worn by killer Rose West.

Curator Joel Griggs says: "The past decade has seen so much macabre fun here at The True Crime Museum. A maze of abandoned seafront caves has become a 7 day-a-week, all year-round attraction, drawing in thousands of visitors to the town and creating dozens of local jobs. Thanks to all staff, customers and supporters of the Museum, past, present and future. We can't wait to welcome you to the dark world of crime for decades to come.”

You can take part in a Summer Crime Walk on Saturday August 31 from 7pm until 9pm. Tickets are £12.50 per person with a local pub stop half-way.

Tickets can be purchased in store, via phone on 01424 420115 or from the museum’s online shop – www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/shop-2/

The True Crime Museum is open daily 10am – 5pm, welcoming visitors and groups of all ages throughout the year.

1 . Curator Joel Griggs with the skull of Louis Lefèvre Curator Joel Griggs with the skull of Louis Lefèvre Photo: JL

2 . The True Crime Museum in Hastings is celebrating 10 years in business. L-R: Kim Ridger, Reece Edwards, Laura Green and Joel Griggs. The True Crime Museum in Hastings is celebrating 10 years in business. L-R: Kim Ridger, Reece Edwards, Laura Green and Joel Griggs. Photo: staff

3 . True Crime Museum at Hastings True Crime Museum at Hastings Photo: supplied