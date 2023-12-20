In pictures: Last rifleman Charles celebrates his 105th birthday at Bexhill Royal British Legion home

A special celebration took place at The Royal British Legion’s mais House home in Bexhill on December 16 to help an old soldier mark an incredible 105 years.

Charles Ward is the last descendant from World War 2 of the London Irish Rifles and current members of the regiment were there to help him mark the special occasion.

He received over 300 birthday cards and members of the Bexhill and Hastings Army cadets came along to read out his cards to him. Charles also enjoyed reading his telegram from the King.

Others attending included Dave Hinds a Chelsea pensioner, the Town Crier, Bexhill Mayor Cllr Lyn Brailsford and the Reverend Olivia Werrett.

In 1939, at 20-years-old, Charles was called up to serve in World War Two, where he went onto serve in France, Germany, Italy, India, and North Africa, until he was demobbed in 1946.

While serving in Algeria in 1943, Charles’ battalion was attacked, resulting in over 250 casualties in a single day. Charles then led his section for the battle of Hill 286, he was lucky to survive but sustained injuries to his knee, causing him to be medically downgraded.

Charles was then posted the Special Operations Executive (SOE) where he met his future wife. Margaret Pratt was a 19-year-old First Aid Nursing Yeomanry who had also been posted to SOE as a wireless operator. Their friendship would blossom over the next two years, and after the war they married.

In 2017, Margaret sadly passed away and Charles took up his residence at Mais House, where he especially enjoys watching sport, listening to the radio, and gardening.

In 2020, Charles was among Mais House residents who took part in a Skype video call with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate.

The Royal British Legion is the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, providing support to veterans, current serving personnel, and their families. To find out more about the work of the RBL please visit rbl.org.uk.

Have you read? Hastings town centre to benefit from big regeneration project.

Have you read? Get on board a steam train at Hastings for a magical Christmas experience

1 . Charles Ward 105th birthday Charles Ward 105th birthday Photo: supplied

2 . Charles Ward 105th birthday Charles Ward 105th birthday Photo: supplied

3 . Charles Ward 105th birthday Charles Ward 105th birthday Photo: supplied