In pictures: No fresh flooding in Hastings Town Centre but Priory Meadow shopping centre remains closed

Hastings Council leader Paul Barnett has made a statement that there was no further flooding in the town centre overnight on Saturday/Sunday despite fears and with an Amber Weather Warning in place.

He said: “After less rain than expected last night, there has been no further flooding this morning. We have stood down our rest centre as all evacuated residents were found accommodation last night, but we, and the dire service are ready if there are more problems in the next few days.

"There will be a multi-agency meeting as soon as possible, but in the meantime I have called a Hastings Borough Council debrief on Tuesday.

"Thanks to all those who worked so hard yesterday, as well as an exceptional response from East Sussex Fire and Rescue at all levels, the teams from Priory Meadow, Town Centre management, Salvation Army, Red Cross, rest centre volunteers, the police, UK Power and to the many Hastings Borough Council officers and councillors who were out until late last night.

"We all worked really hard because we care about the town. The challenge now is to get the other agencies to care as much.”

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre issued a statement today to say: “We will remain closed on Sunday due to the flooding. We are hoping to re-open on Monday. Please keep an eye on social media and our website for updates.

"The car park is closed but vehicles cam still be retrieved.”

Have you read? In pictures: Hastings Town centre floods again

Have you read? 38 pictures of the devastation caused in Hastings and St Leonards by the great October storm of 1987.

1 . The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo: staff

2 . The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo: staff

3 . The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo shows the South Terrace area. The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo shows the South Terrace area. Photo: staff