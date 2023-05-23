In Pictures: ongoing demolition of Hastings night club shows extent of the arson fire damage

These pictures and video taken today show demolition work progressing on the former night club venue and amusement arcade in Hastings Old Town at the end of George Street.

As more of the structure comes down, it is plain to see the charred interior and extent of the large fire. The blaze broke out at the disused building on Wednesday, January 18.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 7.15pm, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze. Residents in nearby properties also had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were still at the scene early the next morning and the road had to be closed off to traffic until later that day. On January 30, Sussex Police said the fire at the former amusement arcade and nightclub was being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’.

1 . Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 23 2023. Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 23 2023. Photo: staff

