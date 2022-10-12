In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

Patricia Hewlett, who has led the Petworth in Bloom team said: “We were up against five other towns from across the UK in one of the eight categories.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere in the Hall, with Rachel de Thane and James Alexander Sinclair presenting the award ceremony.

"Our team were made very welcome, and we had an exciting day.

“A huge thank you to Petworth and a plea for continued support as the year comes to its very busy close.

"We need people to dig, tidy and plant bulbs and perennials now ready for next year.

"There is no rest time if we are to keep up the high standards we have set!”

Here are 15 images of the horticultural displays that helped secure the In Bloom team Silver Gilt.

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

In Pictures: Petworth In Bloom's national Silver Gilt award winning displays

