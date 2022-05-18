Having been cancelled last year, the return of the community event was met with a lot of excitement.
The village enjoyed a variety of activities and entertainment on offer throughout the day, and about 90 scarecrows cropped up around the village, ready to be judged for the chance to win a trophy.
See the entires below. Which one is your favourite?
Find out more here.
Have you read…? Family days out: 12 Things to do with the kids during half term in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth
Page 1 of 9