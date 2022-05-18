Scarecrow day in Oving

In pictures: Scarecrows crop up around Oving

Oving’s annual Scarecrow Day returned on Saturday (May 14) and saw the village becoming adorned with straw figures and colourful crocheted creations.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:02 pm

Having been cancelled last year, the return of the community event was met with a lot of excitement.

The village enjoyed a variety of activities and entertainment on offer throughout the day, and about 90 scarecrows cropped up around the village, ready to be judged for the chance to win a trophy.

See the entires below. Which one is your favourite?

Find out more here.

Scarecrow day in Oving

Photo: Oving Scarecrows

Scarecrow day in Oving

Photo: Oving Scarecrows

Scarecrow in Oving

Photo: Oving Scarecrows

Scarecrows in Oving

Photo: Oving Scarecrows

