Having been cancelled last year, the return of the community event was met with a lot of excitement.

About 90 scarecrows cropped up around the village on Saturday, ready to be judged for the chance to win a trophy.

'Partygate'

The responsibility of choosing the winners was given to Di Pitts, who said the task was ‘incredibly difficult’ because ‘every entry was amazing’.

The winners included Oving Youth Club who took home the GoodWood Cup with their entry Maypole Dancer; Courtney Hayler won the Woodhorn Cup with Mrs Tiggy-Winkle; the Richardson family took home the Sue Jameson Cup with their entry Laurel, and the Hague Trophy was won by the Sellors family with Party Gate.

The village also enjoyed a variety of activities and entertainment that were on offer throughout the day.

Music was provided by the Sussex Steel Band, Oving Folk, the Selsey Ukulele Band, and sea shanty singers the Wellington Wailers. There was also dancing from the Fishbourne Mill Morris dancers and a beautiful performance by the Arabesque Dance School.

Hippie scarecrow

In keeping with the theme, there were tractor rides, heavy horses and a pig from Sussex Saddleback, as well as classic cars and craft stalls.

The day ended with an evening of music from the Cheese Bandits, a cash bar and fish and chips at the Jubilee Hall.