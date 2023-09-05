In pictures: Stunning sunset over Hastings Old Town

The week of good weather started with an amazing sunset on Sunday evening.

Here are some pictures of what the sunset looked like from the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town, close to the fishing beach and the lifeboat station.

The warm, sunny weather is set to continue this week, with official heatwave criteria being met for large parts of southern UK this week, with temperatures likely to exceed 30°C in some places.

Here in Hastings temperatures are more likely to be around the 23 and 25 degrees mark, with the coastal breeze.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north. It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

1 . Sunset Sunset over Stade Photo: supplied

