BREAKING

In pictures: Sussex photographer captures moody and atmospheric sunset over the sea

Hastings based photographer Marie Richardson took these stunning shots of the sunset on Tuesday evening.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT

They were taken from the seafront at St Leonards and look west toward Beachy Head and the South Downs. Marie often shares her work on the Hastings Photographers Facebook page and is also known for her pictures of the seals that visit that part of the coast.

Have you read? Take a look inside riverside mews property for sale in one of the most historic towns in Sussex

Have you read? In 31 pictures: Traditional Sussex bonfire celebrations at Battle

Sussex sunset

1. Sussex sunset

Sussex sunset Photo: supplied

Sussex sunset

2. Sussex sunset

Sussex sunset Photo: supplied

Sussex sunset

3. Sussex sunset

Sussex sunset Photo: supplied

Sussex sunset

4. Sussex sunset

Sussex sunset Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsSussexSouth DownsSt LeonardsFacebookBattle