In pictures: Sussex photographer captures moody and atmospheric sunset over the sea
Hastings based photographer Marie Richardson took these stunning shots of the sunset on Tuesday evening.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
They were taken from the seafront at St Leonards and look west toward Beachy Head and the South Downs. Marie often shares her work on the Hastings Photographers Facebook page and is also known for her pictures of the seals that visit that part of the coast.
