In pictures: Sussex village takes swipe at Southern Water in its bonfire celebrations

The small East Sussex village of Ninfield, near Battle, took aim at Southern Water during its bonfire event with a giant effigy of a ‘pooh’ emoji in the sea.

The effigy, which eventually went up in flames, was a direct reference the beaches that were closed at nearby Bexhill and Hastings due to raw sewage being pumped into the sea and the flooding the area has suffered.

Although one of the smaller events on the traditional Sussex bonfire calendar, Ninfield was no less intense or atmospheric.

​A torchlit procession through the village was led by Society members and drummers, followed by the visiting Sussex bonfire societies. It started and finished at the recreation ground where there was a large bonfire and impressive fireworks display.

Samantha Guard, from the village, said: “We had amazing event and the fireworks were superb. The Society worked like Trojans fundraising through the year to put the spectacular together. Ninfield is very proud.

Ninfield Bonfire night doesn't happen without an extraordinary team of people showing tremendous commitment in helping to keep this Sussex tradition, dating back to 1605,. A big thank you to our committee, to our members, the fireworks team, supporters and our sponsors for helping us to raise money throughout the year allowing us to put on this fantastic community event.

There was a barbecue and live music at the local Blacksmith pub. Pictures by Chloe Mellor, Jonathan Higham Stephen Kimble and Samantha Guard.

