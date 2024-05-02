In pictures: Sussex Vintage Tractor Run raises money for children's charity

At least 300 Tractors took part in the circular route across the South Downs on March 31.

The South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club said it was proud to be organising the community event, which it had been planning for two years.

The money has gone to Patchwork Farm, a therapy farm at the Chailey Heritage Foundation in Mid Sussex. It allows young people with disabilities to have hands-on experience with the animals.

The tractors taking part started from Plumpton College and drove across the South Downs, heading to Woodingdean, Lewes, Cooksbridge, then back to Plumpton.

Will Folkes, Director of Specialist Services and Income, said: "Our young people were thrilled with their very own Tractor Run and loved exploring all the colours and textures. It was such a fun and memorable way of raising money for our Patchwork Farm - thank you."

Pictures Craig Payne.

