In pictures: Take a look inside amazing new Camber bar and shop

A new business has launched in Camber bringing a fresh and exciting retail, coffee and bar experience to the area.

Located just a stone's throw away from the sea, the Camber Landing is the newest addition to the vibrant beach community of Camber Sands.

By day, the shop offers Allpress coffee, breads and pastries, deli items and curated beach goods by Rae. By night, Camber Beer, natural wine, good music and bi-weekly food-trucks. Beach-goers, remote workers and friend-gatherings are welcome from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week.

Owner Andrew Dumas said: “Our goal for the Landing is a space for locals and holiday makers to enjoy both day and night, where kids and dogs can roam free. We have created a full calendar of summer events, including food trucks, beach cleans, farm stand pop-ups and plenty more.”

Inside the Landing, customers will find a modern and inviting space, complete with comfy seating and a welcoming beachy atmosphere.

Alexa Shaw, founder of Rae in Rye, said: "We are really excited to bring a taste of Rae to the Camber community, as the beach and sea are such a big influence on us. Expect a selection of our natural beachy textiles and homeware goods alongside our signature coffee and buns, as well as an expanded deli selection."

Andrew, originally from New York, moved to Camber a few years ago and lives in a house just a few yards from the dunes and famous sandy beaches of Camber. He fell in love with Camber after it reminded him of Montauk, a village at the east end of the Long Island peninsula known for its beaches and surfing. Being a beer lover, he decoded to launch his ow range of Camber craft beers, which have proved to be a big hit. Andrew said: “The vision for Camber Beer is to become the all seasons beach beer of the UK; for summer days, winter dog walks, fall bonfires or even at home wishing you were still at the beach.”

Keep an eye on the @camber.landing Instagram feed for the latest info and be sure to come by and check out the Camber Landing this summer.

1 . Camber Landing The bar offering local beers on draught Photo: supplied

2 . Camber Landing The Camber Landing Photo: supplied

3 . Camber Landing Camber Landing interior Photo: supplied

4 . Camber Landing The shop offers a range of textiles and other items Photo: supplied

