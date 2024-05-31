Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An indoor food court could be coming to Chichester if a recently-submitted planning application is approved, and Chichester Observer readers had a lot to say about it.

If plans go ahead, the food court will open on 33-34 North Street – a site previously occupied by haberdashery shop Closs and Hamblin – and feature 11 ‘carefully curated’ independent businesses, ranging from eateries to a boutique coffee stall to beer and wine bars.

The hope is to create a new high street experience which pays homage to Chichester’s long history, but brings it into the future by offering a range of international cuisines in a trendy setting.

"Once open, it will provide a major new diverse and inclusive leisure space for Chichester that adds to the daytime, evening and night-time economies and fills a significant gap in the market,” the design document claims.

Plans were submitted earlier this year.

Chichester Observer readers had plenty to say about the proposals, with many offering their support. One reader, Helen Miggins, urged planners to give the food court the greenlight, saying it ‘sounds like a fantastic idea for the city.’

Another reader, Walter Francisco cited international examples of the same idea – and thinks it might work in Chichester: ”There are some great examples of this sort of thing around the world,” he said. “Time Out Market in Lisbon (on a large scale), and one in Porto around the same size as the one in this article. When these work - they are great community spaces and bring so much good to their city.”

But it wasn’t all positive, some readers suggested Chichester already has an abundance of food outlets – some of which are struggling for custom – and could do without any more.

"Food city need decent shops not more food outlets. Chichester use to be a thriving city. Now it has gone completely down hill more food outlets then more decent high street stores. Hope this gets rejected,” said reader Donna Carr.