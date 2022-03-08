International Women’s Day 2022: 11 of Sussex’s most famous females

Sussex is home to some incredible women and we look at the county’s most talented ladies to celebrate International Women’s Day today (March 8).

The theme this year is Break the Bias and today people across the world will celebrate women, raise awareness of women’s rights and campaign for a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

Our county is home to stars of stage and screen, authors and Olympians. Here are some of the most successful famous females who have lived in Sussex.

Have you read: Teenage girl organises truck-loads of supplies to be delivered to Ukrainian refugees

Are you inspired to get fit by the female Olympians? Read our Ulitmate guide to runs taking place in 2022

1. Tara Fitzgerald Tara Fitzgerald, who has enjoying a long acting career in television, theatre and film, was born in the village of Cuckfield in West Sussex (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) SUS-220803-110047001 Photo: Getty Images Europe Photo Sales

2. Kate Winslet Kate Winslet, best known for her role as Rose in Titanic, has a house in West Wittering (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images North America Photo Sales

3. Jacqueline Wilson Dame Jacqueline Wilson, children's author famous for the Tracy Beaker stories, lives in Alfriston in East Sussex (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) SUS-220803-110021001 Photo: Getty Images Europe Photo Sales

4. Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett, Australian film star, lives in Crowborough in East Sussex (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images North America Photo Sales