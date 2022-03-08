Adele, superstar singer, loves Sussex and has owned homes in East Grinstead, Horsham and Brighton (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)

International Women’s Day 2022: 11 of Sussex’s most famous females

Sussex is home to some incredible women and we look at the county’s most talented ladies to celebrate International Women’s Day today (March 8).

By Juliet Mead
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:19 pm

The theme this year is Break the Bias and today people across the world will celebrate women, raise awareness of women’s rights and campaign for a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

Our county is home to stars of stage and screen, authors and Olympians. Here are some of the most successful famous females who have lived in Sussex.

1. Tara Fitzgerald

Tara Fitzgerald, who has enjoying a long acting career in television, theatre and film, was born in the village of Cuckfield in West Sussex (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) SUS-220803-110047001

2. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet, best known for her role as Rose in Titanic, has a house in West Wittering (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

3. Jacqueline Wilson

Dame Jacqueline Wilson, children's author famous for the Tracy Beaker stories, lives in Alfriston in East Sussex (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) SUS-220803-110021001

4. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett, Australian film star, lives in Crowborough in East Sussex (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

