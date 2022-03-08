Brighton domestic abuse charity launches £50k match funding appeal on International Women's Day

Brighton domestic abuse charity RISE has today – on International Women's Day – gone live with a one-week online fundraising campaign.

RISE is taking part in The Big Give Women and Girls Match Fund 2022 in the hope of raising £50,000 in just one week. All pledges up to £25,000 will be matched from the Government's Tampon Tax Fund.

The online campaign page went live at noon today and will be live for one week – until noon on March 15. Find the page here: RISE Together (thebiggive.org.uk)

A photo from one of the 8k undercliff fundraising runs held for RISE

A spokesperson for RISE said: "The funding will help RISE to sustain and develop their vital services in Brighton & Hove and across Sussex. It will support them to provide women-centred counselling services, assertive outreach, recovery groups and peer support. Women survivors of domestic violence and abuse and their children will be helped through their recovery journey moving on to be safer, more confident, and able to thrive."

All pledges up to £25,000 will be matched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s Tampon Tax Fund during the campaign.

The spokesperson added: "RISE services cost £4,000 per day to run, so the impact that this funding would have for women and girls affected by domestic abuse is significant."

RISE hopes to get £25,000 of pledges during the next week, which will be matched to make £50,000

The Women and Girls Match Fund is a match funding campaign for charities that are working to improve the lives of vulnerable, disadvantaged or underrepresented women and girls in England and Scotland.

All public donations made to participating charities via theBigGive.org.uk during the week of the campaign will be matched until the organisation’s ring-fenced match funding award of £25,000 is used up.

RISE was founded in 1994 and supports women, children and young people in Brighton & Hove and West Sussex who are affected by domestic abuse.

RISE stands for refuge, information, support and education.

In 2020/21 RISE provided services to 3,279 adults and 102 children. RISE services include advocacy, helpline, counselling, support groups, legal and housing advice and children’s services