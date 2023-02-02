A shared picture of a breakfast served by a Hastings eatery has been causing a big stir on social media after a former chef said it was the best English breakfast he had tasted.

The breakfast, offered by The Land of Green Ginger, in Hastings Old Town, comes with two poached eggs and home-made bubble and squeak.

A social media user, posting on Hastings Old Town Appreciation group, said: “I can honestly say I had the best breakfast from a tiny little cafe opposite the Jenny Lind called The Land of Green Ginger. It really was exceptionally good with quality ingredients and very well cooked. And I was surprised they open at 8am every day – well worth a try.”

And many people seemed to agree with him. One user wrote: “It’s a lovely place with a great atmosphere.” Another said: Love it there – super nice and staff always very friendly.”

Breakfast as served by Land of Green Ginger

Keith Leech said: “It is my go-to breakfast place. Nice food – lovely people.”

Bryony Ridley said: “We were there the other day – its really good. They were lovely and welcoming to our toddler and let him choose his own colour plastic plate and spoon.”

Another user commented: “Definitely the best breakfast in Hastings.”

Others mentioned the restaurants charming court-yard garden which is open in good weather.

But the fact that the breakfast was scattered with fresh green pea shoots was too much for some who said they had no place on a full English breakfast.

Trip Advisor rates Land of Green Ginger as 4.5 out of 5 and ranks it number 47 of 200 restaurants in Hastings. They say that the restaurant also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options on its menu.

One person commented on Trip Advisor “I am visiting from Australia and stumbled across this restaurant in Hastings. I am so glad I did! We all ordered different options. Nothing was too much trouble. The food was perfect, hot, delicious, tasty and well presented. The scrambled egg was a standout! I just wish I lived closer so that I could go daily.”